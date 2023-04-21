Contact Troubleshooters
'World's smallest office pool' wins $1M Mega Millions prize

Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S....
Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Ames. They said they have pooled their money for years to play the lottery, and at times, there were more members in the group.(Iowa Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLIVE, Iowa (Gray News) – The “world’s smallest office pool” took home a huge lottery prize.

Two men in central Iowa claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize on Thursday, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Ames. They said they have pooled their money for years to play the lottery, and at times, there were more members in the group.

Ferriss bought the $1 million-winning ticket at a Casey’s store in the city of Nevada, Iowa.

Snyder said another coworker broke the news on Wednesday that a big lottery prize had been won in Iowa.

“One of the guys got a notification. It popped up on his phone,” Snyder said. “And he said, ‘Oh, my goodness! There was a $1 million winner, and the ticket was sold at Casey’s in Nevada.’ And I said, ‘Wow! That’s where Randy buys our tickets! I wonder if it could be us?’”

Snyder said he truly didn’t know yet that they’d won because Ferriss, who had the ticket in his wallet, hadn’t checked it yet. But by Wednesday evening, they knew they had won big.

Their ticket came within one number of having a share of Tuesday’s $20 million Mega Millions jackpot. They matched the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball.

Their ticket was one of four in the country to win a $1 million prize in Tuesday’s drawing, with the others in California, Maryland and Ohio. Tuesday’s $20 million jackpot was won in New York.

Both planned to take time to decide what to do with their winnings.

Ferriss said that he and his wife will probably pay off their house and then “kind of figure out where to go from there.”

“We haven’t had much time to really formulate a plan, but I don’t want to do anything rash or quickly,” he said.

Snyder has some house projects in mind.

“My wife and I have been talking about some small home improvements,” he said. “We’ll probably do that for sure.”

The two said they plan to keep playing the lottery together in their office pool.

