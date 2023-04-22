Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 men cited for communicating on emergency dispatch channel

Two Arkansas men were cited for obstructing government operations after the county’s central dispatch heard them communicating on the emergency management frequency.
By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Two Ash Flat, Arkansas, residents were cited for obstructing government operations after the county’s central dispatch heard them communicating on the emergency management frequency.

According to a news release from the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers heard over the span of four days what appeared to be male voices saying, “Come in, Candy Cane,” “Breaker, Breaker, Candy Cane,” and “Where are you, Candy Cane?”

Sheriff’s investigators revealed the subjects were quoting the film “Joy Ride.”

The sheriff’s office pinpointed the location of the radios to a home in Ash Flat.

After visiting the address, deputies cited Matthew King and Jason Childs when both confessed to the interference, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell said the interference created quite a headache for emergency responders.

He said it might seem like the two men were only having fun, but it took minutes away from a profession where seconds count.

“It was really becoming a problem where we couldn’t dispatch an ambulance a couple of times because of them, and that’s what really triggered us to start focusing on finding and locating where this was coming from,” Russell said.

Russell explained his department switched to a digital system, preventing law enforcement’s radio channel from being interrupted.

Other agencies in the county, like EMS and fire, are still communicating through an analog system, making accessing the frequency easier.

“The frequency, you can find them if you know where to look. The radios were probably at a yard sale somewhere, and they happened onto them and figured out how to use them,” Russell said.

County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Dennis Gay said he wasn’t happy when he heard the news, as people’s lives were put at risk.

“Their health, their well-being, their safety. Those things are all important. We want to make sure that everybody understands that anything that interferes with our ability to do that, we’re talking about somebody’s life and well-being. We want to make sure we protect that for all of our citizens,” Russell said.

KAIT spoke to both men cited in the incident.

They explained they weren’t aware of the channel they were communicating on and never meant to interrupt emergency communications.

Russell said more charges could be coming for the two men.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland...
Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Heaviest rain arrives tonight, conditions improve for Thunder Over Louisville
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
Police: Suspect in standoff near Mall of America arrested
William "Billy" Auberry was arrested and charged with second degree manslaughter, trafficking...
Nelson County Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection to drug related death
About 2.2 million sledgehammers are part of a recall due to the head possibly loosening...
Sledgehammers recalled due to people suffering head and face injuries while using