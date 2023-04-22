Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3 men taken to hospital after being shot in Algonquin neighborhood

3 men were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
3 men were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Saturday afternoon.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood that sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men shot.

They were both taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the third victim was taken to the hospital by private means. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official show schedule for Thunder has been released, highlighting when you’ll be able to...
Thunder Over Louisville complete show schedule unveiled
A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland...
Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
Brice Rhodes, 32, is charged with the murders of brothers Maurice Gordon, 15, and Larry Ordway,...
Man accused of gruesome triple murder found competent to stand trial
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Latest News

Check out the local musical talent that played live during 2023′s Thunder Over Louisville
Kevin Niehoff - “The Call”
Check out the local musical talent that played live during 2023′s Thunder Over Louisville
Kayla Griffen - “Crossing State Lines”
The left shoulder, right three lanes and the right shoulder are currently blocked, TRIMARC said.
3 vehicle crash on I-64 East, multiples lanes blocked
Funeral held for Henderson woman killed in Louisville bank shooting
Funeral held for Henderson woman killed in Louisville bank shooting