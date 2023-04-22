3 men taken to hospital after being shot in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood that sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men shot.

They were both taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the third victim was taken to the hospital by private means. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

