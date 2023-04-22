Contact Troubleshooters
3 vehicle crash on I-64 East, multiple lanes blocked

The left shoulder, right three lanes and the right shoulder are currently blocked, TRIMARC said.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash involving three vehicles on I-64 East resulted in multiple lanes being blocked around the 12.6 mile mark Saturday afternoon, according to TRIMARC.

The left shoulder, right three lanes and the right shoulder are currently blocked, TRIMARC said.

Calls for the crash came in around 4 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

Officials said injuries were reported and EMS is on scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

