Amber Alert issued for 2 New Mexico children

An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old Angelo Torrez (right), who were last seen in Española, New Mexico, on April 21, 2023.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Española, New Mexico.

The Española Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 9-year-old Aldo Torrez and 13-year-old Angelo Torrez.

They were believed to have been abducted by Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, authorities said.

They were last seen at 216 Riverside in Española on Friday.

Police are searching for Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, New Mexico, in connection with an Amber Alert.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

They are believed to be traveling in a 2015 red Dodge Journey displaying a New Mexico license plate of RNX-643.

Aldo Torrez is described as 4 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants with a green stripe on the leg.

Angelo Torrez is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, a red hoodie sweatshirt, and red and white shoes.

Laura Pinon is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Española Police Department at 505-753-5555 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

