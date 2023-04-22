BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of Thunder Over Louisville 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville is TODAY and WAVE News is here to provide the latest information and updates.

Check out our complete guide to Thunder Over Louisville that answers questions about show times, what to bring, road closures and more.

Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:

Thunder Over Louisville is here! Here's the latest breakdown of rain chances and temperatures through this evening. Showers will be very isolated and brief this afternoon, which is good news! Winds will be gusty at times though, with speeds near 30 mph. pic.twitter.com/xn5zeambol — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) April 22, 2023

Good morning! Here are your out-the-door temps around WAVE Country. Catch the forecast now on #WAVENews Sunrise!#WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/niDXBGWNAk — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) April 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.