Ex-LMPD detective in Breonna Taylor case hired as deputy in Carroll County

Myles Cosgrove
Myles Cosgrove(LMPD)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro police detective who was fired for using of excesive force during the raid on the home of Breonna Taylor has a new job.

Myles Cosgrove began working for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department on April 20, according to Sheriff Ryan Gosser.

During the March 13, 2020 raid at Taylor’s apartment, Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment. One of those rounds hit and killed Taylor.

LMPD fired Cosgrove after saying he failed to identify a target before discharging his weapon. Cosgrove appealed the decision, but it was upheld by the LMPD Merit Board. An appeal filed in Jefferson Circuit Court also ruled the Merit Board decision was justified.

Gosser said his agency did the normal background check procedure and the decision was made to hire and since him since he was not indicted and nothing was done in the legal system. Gosser went on to say Cosgrove brings a lot of experience that will be useful at Carroll County.

