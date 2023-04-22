Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Isolated downpours, gusty winds, cool temps for Thunder Over Louisville

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few isolated showers and gusty winds through this afternoon
  • Highs in the 60s today, turning cooler into the 40s after sunset
  • FROST ADVISORY: 3 a.m. - 9 a.m. Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We begin today with clearing skies and dry conditions.

Clouds increase near midday, with a few isolated showers possible at times. Winds will also turn gusty at times, with speeds up to 30mph.

Temperatures climb into the low 60s for highs.

Winds turn calmer and the cloud cover breaks up heading into the fireworks Saturday night. We’ll be in the 40s during the show, with 30s likely by Sunday morning.

Patchy frost is possible, with a Frost Advisory in place 3 a.m. - 9 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday is another day that starts out sunny but ends up with quite a bit of cloud cover during the afternoon. This will hold high temperatures down into the 50s during the day on Sunday.

Another round of chilly temperatures is on the way Sunday night, with lows dipping down into the low to mid-30s.

We’ll be watching for the potential of another round of patchy frost by Monday morning.

The start of the new work week will feature cool temperatures, with highs in the 50s.

We’ll settle into a brief dry stretch through Tuesday before more active weather arrives by the end of this upcoming week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland...
Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
Brice Rhodes, 32, is charged with the murders of brothers Maurice Gordon, 15, and Larry Ordway,...
Man accused of gruesome triple murder found competent to stand trial
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Woman dies at UofL Hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway

Latest News

For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/21
We’ve seen varying temperatures ranging from 34°F to 87°F on Thunder Day.
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts Thunder Over Louisville
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/20
2022
Goode Weather Blog 4/19