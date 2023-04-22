FORECAST: Isolated downpours, gusty winds, cool temps for Thunder Over Louisville

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few isolated showers and gusty winds through this afternoon

Highs in the 60s today, turning cooler into the 40s after sunset

FROST ADVISORY: 3 a.m. - 9 a.m. Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We begin today with clearing skies and dry conditions.

Clouds increase near midday, with a few isolated showers possible at times. Winds will also turn gusty at times, with speeds up to 30mph.

Temperatures climb into the low 60s for highs.

Winds turn calmer and the cloud cover breaks up heading into the fireworks Saturday night. We’ll be in the 40s during the show, with 30s likely by Sunday morning.

Patchy frost is possible, with a Frost Advisory in place 3 a.m. - 9 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday is another day that starts out sunny but ends up with quite a bit of cloud cover during the afternoon. This will hold high temperatures down into the 50s during the day on Sunday.

Another round of chilly temperatures is on the way Sunday night, with lows dipping down into the low to mid-30s.

We’ll be watching for the potential of another round of patchy frost by Monday morning.

The start of the new work week will feature cool temperatures, with highs in the 50s.

We’ll settle into a brief dry stretch through Tuesday before more active weather arrives by the end of this upcoming week.

