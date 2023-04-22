Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Turning cold tonight, patchy frost Sunday a.m.

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures in the 40s for the Thunder fireworks show
  • FROST ADVISORY: 3 a.m. - 9 a.m.
  • Unsettled end-of-week weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winds turn calmer and the cloud cover breaks up heading into the fireworks show Saturday night. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the big show with 30s likely by Sunday morning. Patchy frost is possible, with a Frost Advisory in place 3 a.m. - 9 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday is another day that starts out sunny but ends up with quite a bit of cloud cover during the afternoon. This will hold high temperatures down into the 50s during the day on Sunday.

Another round of chilly temperatures are on the way Sunday night with lows dipping down into the low to mid 30s.

We’ll be watching for the potential of another round patchy frost by Monday morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 50s/60s.

The start of the new work week will feature cool temperatures with highs in the 50s. We’ll settle into a brief dry stretch through Tuesday, before more active weather arrives by the end of this upcoming week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 5 p.m. Weather - Saturday, April 22, 2023

