Nelson County Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection to drug related death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nelson County Sheriff Deputies responded to Redwood Drive on a report to an unresponsive man at 11:20 p.m. Thursday evening, according to a Facebook post from the NCSO.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Austin Wayne, 30, dead inside his home.

While investigating the death of Wayne, detectives were able to identify a time-line of events that led them to La Quinta Inn, where a search warrant was executed. Items that officials said are related to the trafficking of narcotics were found and seized.

In an interview with the suspect, he admitted to providing heroin to Wayne, officials said.

Evidence, other locations and statements made by the suspect indicate that Wayne was given a lethal dose of drugs which resulted in his death, according to NCSO.

William Auberry was arrested and charged with second degree manslaughter, trafficking controlled substances and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Auberry may face more charges as the investigation continues.

