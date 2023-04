LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police have canceled an alert for missing Goshen man.

Police say Fynn Isenhart, 24, has been located and is safe.

Isenhart’s family had not seen him since Thursday afternoon when he left home on a bicycle.

Oldham County police thank the public for tips that helped to located Isenhart.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.