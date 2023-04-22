Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WATCH LIVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023

By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is the day! Watch WAVE’s coverage of Thunder Over Louisville right here starting at 2:30 p.m. in the video player above.

Keep an eye on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for additional content you won’t see anywhere else!

Don’t forget to send in photos and videos using the app below and use #WAVETHUNDER in your social media posts!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland...
Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
The official show schedule for Thunder has been released, highlighting when you’ll be able to...
Thunder Over Louisville complete show schedule unveiled
Brice Rhodes, 32, is charged with the murders of brothers Maurice Gordon, 15, and Larry Ordway,...
Man accused of gruesome triple murder found competent to stand trial
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Isolated downpours, gusty winds, cool temps for Thunder Over Louisville
Your guide to Thunder Over Louisville
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of Thunder Over Louisville 2023
William "Billy" Auberry was arrested and charged with second degree manslaughter, trafficking...
Nelson County Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection to drug related death
Visitation held for Henderson woman killed in Louisville bank shooting
Visitation held for Henderson woman killed in Louisville bank shooting