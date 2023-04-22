Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Watch local musical artists from Thunder Over Louisville

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the local musical talent that played live during 2023′s Thunder Over Louisville below:

This article will be updated after each performance.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland...
Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway
The official show schedule for Thunder has been released, highlighting when you’ll be able to...
Thunder Over Louisville complete show schedule unveiled
Brice Rhodes, 32, is charged with the murders of brothers Maurice Gordon, 15, and Larry Ordway,...
Man accused of gruesome triple murder found competent to stand trial
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Latest News

Check out the local musical talent that played live during 2023′s Thunder Over Louisville
Kayla Griffen - “Crossing State Lines”
UPDATE: Missing Oldham County man located
Watch WAVE’s coverage of Thunder Over Louisville right here starting at 2:30 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Isolated downpours, gusty winds, cool temps for Thunder Over Louisville