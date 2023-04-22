Watch local musical artists from Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the local musical talent that played live during 2023′s Thunder Over Louisville below:

Kayla Griffen - “Crossing State Lines”

Kevin Niehoff - “Distant”

Kevin & Lauren - “For You”

Kevin & Lauren - “Painkiller”

Kevin Jaggers - “Getting Good at Getting By”

Kevin Jaggers - “Girls”

This article will be updated after each performance.

