Watch local musical artists from Thunder Over Louisville
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the local musical talent that played live during 2023′s Thunder Over Louisville below:
- Kayla Griffen - “Crossing State Lines”
- Kevin Niehoff - “Distant”
- Kevin & Lauren - “For You”
- Kevin & Lauren - “Painkiller”
- Kevin Jaggers - “Getting Good at Getting By”
- Kevin Jaggers - “Girls”
This article will be updated after each performance.
