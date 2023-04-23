FORECAST: Unseasonably cool temperatures and increasing clouds today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cool and cloudy end to the weekend

FREEZE WARNING - 2 a.m. - 9 a.m. Monday

End-of-week active weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features cooler temperatures and morning sunshine.

Clouds will increase gradually throughout the rest of the day as temperatures only warm into the mid-50s for afternoon highs. Chilly temperatures return Sunday night as lows fall into the low and mid-30s.

A Freeze Warning is in place beginning at 2 a.m. - 9 a.m. so be sure to protect any sensitive plants or vegetation as many spots fall near or below freezing.

After a brisk start, slightly warmer temperatures arrive Monday afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Plenty of sunshine is on the way Monday as well, with mostly clear skies overhead.

Monday night features another round of temperatures in the 30s, which means we will continue to keep an eye on the chance of patchy frost developing for some.

Skies turn partly to mostly clear.

By the end of the week, we’ll be monitoring a few rounds of rain that look to last into the weekend.

So far the best chances look to arrive Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning.

Lingering light showers are also possible into Sunday. With a busy weekend of Kentucky Derby Festival events like the KDF Marathon and Pegasus Parade, we’ll be watching rain trends closely.

Stay tuned!

