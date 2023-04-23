Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigate overnight shootings in Algonquin, Russell neighborhoods

By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating two overnight shootings that happened Sunday in the Algonquin and Russell neighborhoods.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shotspotter call in the 1200 block of Brashear Driver around 12 a.m. Shortly after, a man arrived at Norton Hospital by private means with a gunshot wound.

Police said they believe the man is the victim of that shooting. Officials believe his injuries are not serious and that he is expected to survive.

Around 12:30 a.m., police were called to respond to the 2800 block of West Chestnut Street on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. Police said there are no known suspects at this time for either shooting incident.

Anyone with information in either of these cases is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

