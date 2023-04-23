LMPD: Man found dead in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead after a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to the 1600 block of Cypress Street around 8 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

