Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville police provide post-Thunder Over Louisville update

Louisville Metro Police are calling this year’s Thunder Over Louisville “a success” after a...
Louisville Metro Police are calling this year’s Thunder Over Louisville “a success” after a minimal number of arrests and traffic issues Saturday night.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are calling this year’s Thunder Over Louisville “a success” after a minimal number of arrests and traffic issues Saturday night.

LMPD provided a number of updates following Saturday night’s events, stating they had made a single arrest, with three arrests made by Kentucky State Police and three arrests from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a tweet by LMPD, the driver arrested at 7th and Main had nearly four times the legal alcohol limit when pulled over by officers.

The suspect was later identified as 36-year-old Melvin Hernandez.

Police said six juveniles who were reported missing during Thunder Over Louisville had all been returned to their parents by the end of the night.

In addition, police said there were a few fights between juveniles reported, but no other details were provided.

Normal traffic patterns for downtown Louisville resumed shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the full replay of Thunder Over Louisville 2023 here!
REPLAY: Thunder Over Louisville 2023
The official show schedule for Thunder has been released, highlighting when you’ll be able to...
Thunder Over Louisville complete show schedule unveiled
Thunder Over Louisville
Complete guide to Thunder Over Louisville 2023
The left shoulder, right three lanes and the right shoulder are currently blocked, TRIMARC said.
3 vehicle crash on I-64 East, multiple lanes blocked
A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland...
Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race

Latest News

Kristen N. Stone, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, driving on DUI suspended license, and...
Louisville woman charged with DUI, resisting arrest after hit-and-run
Myles Cosgrove
Ex-LMPD detective in Breonna Taylor case hired as deputy in Carroll County
The left shoulder, right three lanes and the right shoulder are currently blocked, TRIMARC said.
3 vehicle crash on I-64 East, multiple lanes blocked
3 men were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
3 men taken to hospital after being shot in Algonquin neighborhood