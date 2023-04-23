Louisville police provide post-Thunder Over Louisville update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are calling this year’s Thunder Over Louisville “a success” after a minimal number of arrests and traffic issues Saturday night.

LMPD provided a number of updates following Saturday night’s events, stating they had made a single arrest, with three arrests made by Kentucky State Police and three arrests from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a tweet by LMPD, the driver arrested at 7th and Main had nearly four times the legal alcohol limit when pulled over by officers.

The suspect was later identified as 36-year-old Melvin Hernandez.

Police said six juveniles who were reported missing during Thunder Over Louisville had all been returned to their parents by the end of the night.

In addition, police said there were a few fights between juveniles reported, but no other details were provided.

Normal traffic patterns for downtown Louisville resumed shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.