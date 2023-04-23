Louisville woman charged with DUI, resisting arrest after hit-and-run

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been accused of resisting arrest following a hit-and-run in Jeffersontown on Saturday evening.

Kristen N. Stone, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, driving on DUI suspended license, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, among other charges.

Police said they responded to a home on the 3800 block of Billtown Road where a vehicle was seen pulling into after hitting another vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to the arrest report, the officer noticed Stone was leaving the vehicle, which had extensive damage. Police said the car’s right front passenger tire was blown and the rim was sitting on the ground.

Police said Stone was unsteady on her feet and “smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage.” The report states Stone was uncooperative and unable to follow the officer’s conversation.

When the officer tried to get Stone into the police cruiser, Stone is said to have become combative and attempted to run away from officers.

Police said Stone had been driving on a suspended license and did not have insurance or an up-to-date registration.

Stone refused to give a breathalyzer test when she was booked in Metro Corrections.

