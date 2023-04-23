Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville woman charged with DUI, resisting arrest after hit-and-run

Kristen N. Stone, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, driving on DUI suspended license, and...
Kristen N. Stone, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, driving on DUI suspended license, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, among other charges.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been accused of resisting arrest following a hit-and-run in Jeffersontown on Saturday evening.

Kristen N. Stone, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, driving on DUI suspended license, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, among other charges.

Police said they responded to a home on the 3800 block of Billtown Road where a vehicle was seen pulling into after hitting another vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to the arrest report, the officer noticed Stone was leaving the vehicle, which had extensive damage. Police said the car’s right front passenger tire was blown and the rim was sitting on the ground.

Police said Stone was unsteady on her feet and “smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage.” The report states Stone was uncooperative and unable to follow the officer’s conversation.

When the officer tried to get Stone into the police cruiser, Stone is said to have become combative and attempted to run away from officers.

Police said Stone had been driving on a suspended license and did not have insurance or an up-to-date registration.

Stone refused to give a breathalyzer test when she was booked in Metro Corrections.

Louisville Metro Police provided an update on arrests made during Thunder Over Louisville, with one DUI arrest listed at 7th and Main, and three arrests each for Kentucky State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the full replay of Thunder Over Louisville 2023 here!
REPLAY: Thunder Over Louisville 2023
The official show schedule for Thunder has been released, highlighting when you’ll be able to...
Thunder Over Louisville complete show schedule unveiled
Thunder Over Louisville
Complete guide to Thunder Over Louisville 2023
The left shoulder, right three lanes and the right shoulder are currently blocked, TRIMARC said.
3 vehicle crash on I-64 East, multiple lanes blocked
A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland...
Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police are calling this year’s Thunder Over Louisville “a success” after a...
Louisville police provide post-Thunder Over Louisville update
Watch the full replay of Thunder Over Louisville 2023 here!
WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - FIREWORKS ENCORE)
Watch the full replay of Thunder Over Louisville 2023 here!
WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - PART 3)
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Turning cold tonight, patchy frost Sunday a.m.