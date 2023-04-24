17-year-old arrested after homicide in Radcliff

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - The Radcliff Police Department confirmed the person shot near Clear Ridge Lane Sunday evening has died.

Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Cross said officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting around 6:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a person shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

Cross said a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting. They were charged with one count of murder, possession of a handgun as a minor, and seven counts of wanton endangerment.

