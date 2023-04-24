Contact Troubleshooters
2 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs highlights upcoming Derby week events
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is less than 2 weeks away, and Churchill Downs is providing weekly updates ahead of the first Saturday in May.

Churchill Downs’ Senior Director of Communications Darren Rogers highlighted some of the events leading up to Derby 149.

Rogers said Derby week is basically here, with opening night this upcoming Saturday.

“It’s going to be a great event,” Rogers said about opening night. “First race is going to be at 6 p.m. and we will be racing under the lights. The featured race of that night will be the Roxelana.”

Rogers also said people can look forward to the debut of 502’sDay, a day with $5 general admission to Churchill Down.

“We’re going to celebrate all things Louisville,” Rogers said.

Wednesday is Champions Day, where Churchill Downs will salute Secretariat and the 50th anniversary of his triple crown sweep.

“We’ll have an exhibit on hand from the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame in upstate New York,” Rogers said. “They’ve got a traveling exhibit with many of his trophies and other memorabilia people will be able to take pictures of. And then the first 5,000 people on hand are going to get a beautiful print of the Woodford Reserve bottle with Secretariat on it.”

Thurby will celebrate all things Kentucky - the Kentucky horse racing, the bourbon and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

