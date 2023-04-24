Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: Bird blamed for Southern Indiana power outage

Power Outage
Power Outage(MGN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials with Duke Energy have discovered the cause of an outage at a substation in Jeffersonville that left thousands of customers in the dark.

According to the Duke Energy online outage map, nearly 8,700 customers were without power during the peak of the outage. The utility says all customers were back online around 3:30 p.m.

A company spokesperson said the outage was caused by a bird that made contact with the substation.

