UPDATE: Bird blamed for Southern Indiana power outage

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials with Duke Energy have discovered the cause of an outage at a substation in Jeffersonville that left thousands of customers in the dark.

According to the Duke Energy online outage map, nearly 8,700 customers were without power during the peak of the outage. The utility says all customers were back online around 3:30 p.m.

A company spokesperson said the outage was caused by a bird that made contact with the substation.

