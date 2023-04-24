Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cool, sunny to start the week

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, April 23, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FREEZE WARNING until 9 AM
  • Dry weather through mid-week
  • Rounds of rain return Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Except for some afternoon clouds, plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon. Tonight will be chilly beneath mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

We slide into the 30s by Tuesday morning. After dealing with some clouds overhead Tuesday morning, more sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Highs return to the 60s Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies remain tomorrow night as we fall into the 40s for lows.

By the end of the week, we’ll be monitoring a few rounds of rain that look to last into the weekend. So far the best chances look to arrive Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning. Lingering light showers are also possible into Sunday. With a busy weekend of Kentucky Derby Festival events like the KDF Marathon and Pegasus Parade, we’ll be watching rain trends closely. Stay tuned!

