FORECAST: Lots of sunshine this afternoon

Another cold night ahead with frost possible

Rain chances increase late week/end

Chilly air arrives for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine this afternoon with cool highs in the 50s expected.

The timing of increasing clouds will be key on any frost or light freeze potential for tonight. Either way, it will be another cold night for April coming our way!

Partly to mostly cloudy skies at time with any brief shower chance north and south of Louisville. Most, however, will remain dry with a warmer flow of air pushing highs into the 60s.

Partly cloudy skies remain tomorrow night as we fall into the 40s for lows.

Rain chances look to increase on Friday with a low pressure passing very close to the area.

Another low pressure will push down from the north over the weekend, allowing for a chilly and windy setup into Sunday that could feature passing rain showers as well.

Stay close to the forecast as we fine-tune those details for the many events on the agenda over the weekend.

