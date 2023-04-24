Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Turning frosty and cold overnight

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Monday, April 24, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Frost Advisory - rural areas east of I-65 Tuesday morning
  • Milder weather returns beginning Tuesday afternoon
  • Unsettled and rainy heading toward the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Frost and freeze potential are on the table again tonight but the cloud cover moving in will determine just how widespread that will be. Lows tonight will be solidly in the 30s. There is a Frost Advisory for rural areas east of I-65 Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be much more pleasant as highs reach back into the 60s under a partly sunny sky.

We’ll hold on to some of the clouds Tuesday night, which will help keep us out of frost territory with lows in the 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a partly sunny affair with another highs in the 60s, but we’ll watch for a small shower chance in our Kentucky communities by the afternoon.

Wednesday is a quiet day with a few clouds and highs in the 60s, but by Thursday we’ll see shower chances start to rise.

Rain is looking more likely late Thursday into Friday with another chance of rain with a second system this weekend that may also carry some wind gust potential with it.

We’ll keep a close eye on that potential as there are quite a few events going on! Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Monday, April 24, 2023
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Monday, April 24, 2023

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police are calling this year’s Thunder Over Louisville “a success” after a...
Louisville police provide post-Thunder Over Louisville update
Kristen N. Stone, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, driving on DUI suspended license, and...
Louisville woman charged with DUI, resisting arrest after hit-and-run
Myles Cosgrove
Ex-LMPD detective in Breonna Taylor case hired as deputy in Carroll County
Ernesto Ocampo, 27
Man accused of driving with BAC 4 times legal limit crashes into 3 cars killing teen
17-year-old arrested after homicide in Radcliff

Latest News

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Monday, April 24, 2023
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Monday, April 24, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/21
We’ve seen varying temperatures ranging from 34°F to 87°F on Thunder Day.
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts Thunder Over Louisville
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/20