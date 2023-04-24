FORECAST: Turning frosty and cold overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Frost Advisory - rural areas east of I-65 Tuesday morning

Milder weather returns beginning Tuesday afternoon

Unsettled and rainy heading toward the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Frost and freeze potential are on the table again tonight but the cloud cover moving in will determine just how widespread that will be. Lows tonight will be solidly in the 30s. There is a Frost Advisory for rural areas east of I-65 Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be much more pleasant as highs reach back into the 60s under a partly sunny sky.

We’ll hold on to some of the clouds Tuesday night, which will help keep us out of frost territory with lows in the 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a partly sunny affair with another highs in the 60s, but we’ll watch for a small shower chance in our Kentucky communities by the afternoon.

Wednesday is a quiet day with a few clouds and highs in the 60s, but by Thursday we’ll see shower chances start to rise.

Rain is looking more likely late Thursday into Friday with another chance of rain with a second system this weekend that may also carry some wind gust potential with it.

We’ll keep a close eye on that potential as there are quite a few events going on! Stay tuned!

