Jury returns no indictment for Moore High School coach accused of assaulting student

Richard Gatewood, a staff member at Moore High School, is accused of fighting with a Moore Middle School student.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville grand jury is not issuing an indictment for a Moore High School boys basketball coach accused of grabbing and choking a student back in February.

Richard Gatewood was arrested and initially charged with assault and strangulation after police said he had been in a verbal argument with a Moore Middle School student that turned physical.

In the citation, police said the student was a family member of Gatewood’s. The coach was accused of grabbing the student, slamming him into the bleachers and placing him into a chokehold.

According to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a no true bill was issued by the grand jury on April 18, meaning the jury does not have enough evidence to support the charges.

In February, JCPS said it had made the junior varsity coach the interim head coach of the basketball team as part of the district’s policies and procedures for investigations.

