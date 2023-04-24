Contact Troubleshooters
Laurel County man arrested for assault

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault after reportedly hitting a woman with a baseball bat.

Charles Marcum, 71, of London, was arrested after police responded to an assault complaint. Deputies at the scene say Marcum had reportedly hit a woman with a baseball bat. Officers say they saw injuries on the woman’s face and arm.

Marcum was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

