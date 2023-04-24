Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE: ‘Wilt’s Louisville’ sign debuts for officer injured in downtown mass shooting

A new sign that can be seen in Jeffersontown is honoring the Louisville Metro Police officer who was critically injured in a mass shooting two weeks ago.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A livestream of the presentation is scheduled for 1 p.m. and can be seen here once it begins. Original article below:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new sign that can be seen in Jeffersontown is honoring the Louisville Metro Police officer who was critically injured in a mass shooting two weeks ago.

On Monday, the Louisville Police Foundation unveiled the “Wilt’s Louisville” sign for Officer Nickolas Wilt at 9822 Bluegrass Parkway, between Mister Sparky of Louisville and DerbEcigs.

The sign is modeled after the Hometown Heroes banners along the city of Louisville that focus on highlighting local celebrities.

Wilt was one of two officers who came into contact with the shooter during the incident on April 10. Officer Cory “CJ” Galloway was treated for a minor injury and released from the hospital.

A total of five people were killed and eight people injured from the shooting. Wilt remains the only patient that has not yet been discharged from the hospital.

On Thursday, Wilt had been moved to UofL Health Jewish Hospital to continue treatment for pneumonia, which health officials said he contracted two days prior.

Wilt remains listed in critical condition.

The new “Wilt’s Louisville” signage is designed to be seen by Jeffersontown drivers in addition to drivers on Interstate 64.

