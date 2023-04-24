LMPD search for stolen $1 million production trailer belonging to Bellarmine University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a $1 million production trailer belonging to Bellarmine University was stolen.

LMPD shared photos of the trailer on Monday.

It is a white, unmarked television production trailer used to produce Bellarmine basketball and other sporting events.

The trailer was taken around 5 a.m. Monday morning from Bellarmine University’s campus, LMPD said.

Officials believe the trailer was removed from the property by a white 1500-style pickup truck.

No pictures of the suspected vehicle or any plate information are available at this time.

This case is being investigated by LMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

This is an ongoing investigation.

