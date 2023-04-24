Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville airport hosting global entry enrollment event all week

Travelers looking to skip the long lines at customs when traveling abroad can now apply to skip...
Travelers looking to skip the long lines at customs when traveling abroad can now apply to skip them as part of a Global Entry enrollment event(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travelers looking to skip the long lines at customs when traveling abroad can now apply to skip them as part of a Global Entry enrollment event at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

From April 24 through April 28, fliers can apply for the Global Entry program to expedite entry back into the United States following international travel.

To apply for Global Entry, travelers must create a Trusted Travel Program account and be approved by U.S. Customs and Border Protection before scheduling an appointment at the Louisville airport.

Applicants will also need to bring a valid U.S. passport and another form of ID to their enrollment interview.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police are calling this year’s Thunder Over Louisville “a success” after a...
Louisville police provide post-Thunder Over Louisville update
Kristen N. Stone, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, driving on DUI suspended license, and...
Louisville woman charged with DUI, resisting arrest after hit-and-run
Myles Cosgrove
Ex-LMPD detective in Breonna Taylor case hired as deputy in Carroll County
Ernesto Ocampo, 27
Man accused of driving with BAC 4 times legal limit crashes into 3 cars killing teen
Watch the full replay of Thunder Over Louisville 2023 here!
REPLAY: Thunder Over Louisville 2023

Latest News

Power Outage
UPDATE: Bird blamed for Southern Indiana power outage
A mural honoring the greatest of all time is being placed up in the Portland neighborhood.
Work begins on mural honoring Muhammad Ali created by Barack Obama ‘Hope’ artist
A new sign that can be seen in Jeffersontown is honoring the Louisville Metro Police officer...
FULL VIDEO: ‘Wilt’s Louisville’ sign debuts for officer injured in downtown mass shooting
A new sign that can be seen in Jeffersontown is honoring the Louisville Metro Police officer...
‘Wilt’s Louisville’ sign debuts for officer injured in downtown mass shooting