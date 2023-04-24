Louisville airport hosting global entry enrollment event all week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travelers looking to skip the long lines at customs when traveling abroad can now apply to skip them as part of a Global Entry enrollment event at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

From April 24 through April 28, fliers can apply for the Global Entry program to expedite entry back into the United States following international travel.

To apply for Global Entry, travelers must create a Trusted Travel Program account and be approved by U.S. Customs and Border Protection before scheduling an appointment at the Louisville airport.

Applicants will also need to bring a valid U.S. passport and another form of ID to their enrollment interview.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.