Louisville families to receive $50K for housing renovations through REVERT program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust announced a new program called REVERT.

The program will provide 200 Louisville families with $50,000 each to renovate or upgrade their property.

”REVERT is an acronym for restoring each economically viable redlined territory,” Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund executive director Christie McCravy said.

Families can use the REVERT funds to update a property for code compliance, interior designs, curb appeal and more. The funds can also be used to demolish a structure or build a new home on a vacant lot.

“We have to acknowledge that redlining isn’t just a horrible injustice that occurred in the past, it is something that still haunts us today,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said. ”Redlining has meant that generations of people, particularly Black people here in Louisville and around the county, worked hard their entire lives, but still struggled needlessly and unfairly to accumulate and pass along generational wealth.”

”The same community that raised me is the same community is the same community that I am trying to reinvest in,” Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey said. “I know what it did for me and now I want to create the same so we can keep that going.”

REVERT leaders said they are are starting a wait list now and plan to start accepting applications in mid-May.

