Man charged with murder in connection to shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Antoine D. Roach was arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting in the 1600 block of Cypress Street.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro police officers first responded to two incidents of shots fired near Algonquin Park around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

No victim was located until a call was received on Sunday morning to the Cypress Street location. It was there where officers found a man who had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Roach was seen on security video leaving the scene after the shooting in an SUV and then again on foot.

The SUV was reported stolen, according to police.

Officers located the SUV and attempted to pull the vehicle over, leading to a pursuit. Police said the vehicle was soon abandoned and Roach was arrested.

Roach was identified by a witness as being the person responsible for the death of the victim on Cypress Street. Police said Roach also had the victim’s bank card in his walled and keys to the stolen vehicle in his pocket.

In addition to murder, Roach was charged as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Roach was booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on April 25.

