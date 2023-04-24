Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged with murder in connection to shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

Antoine D. Roach was arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting in the 1600 block of...
Antoine D. Roach was arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting in the 1600 block of Cypress Street.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Antoine D. Roach was arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting in the 1600 block of Cypress Street.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro police officers first responded to two incidents of shots fired near Algonquin Park around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

No victim was located until a call was received on Sunday morning to the Cypress Street location. It was there where officers found a man who had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Roach was seen on security video leaving the scene after the shooting in an SUV and then again on foot.

The SUV was reported stolen, according to police.

Officers located the SUV and attempted to pull the vehicle over, leading to a pursuit. Police said the vehicle was soon abandoned and Roach was arrested.

Roach was identified by a witness as being the person responsible for the death of the victim on Cypress Street. Police said Roach also had the victim’s bank card in his walled and keys to the stolen vehicle in his pocket.

In addition to murder, Roach was charged as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Roach was booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on April 25.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police are calling this year’s Thunder Over Louisville “a success” after a...
Louisville police provide post-Thunder Over Louisville update
Kristen N. Stone, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, driving on DUI suspended license, and...
Louisville woman charged with DUI, resisting arrest after hit-and-run
Myles Cosgrove
Ex-LMPD detective in Breonna Taylor case hired as deputy in Carroll County
Ernesto Ocampo, 27
Man accused of driving with BAC 4 times legal limit crashes into 3 cars killing teen
Watch the full replay of Thunder Over Louisville 2023 here!
REPLAY: Thunder Over Louisville 2023

Latest News

Downtown Louisville as seen from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team Paristown SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Cool, sunny to start the week
Shepherd and multiple business owners came up with the idea to host a car show and benefit to...
Businesses host Car Show Benefit for Officer Wilt
Shepherd and multiple business owners came up with the idea to host a car show and benefit to...
Businesses host Car Show Benefit for Officer Wilt
17-year-old arrested after shooting in Radcliff