LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was an officer involved crash on Old Shepherdsville Road Monday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:00p.m. officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Old Shepherdsville Road and Armsmere Way.

LMPD investigation determined that a marked LMPD SUV cruiser was traveling southbound on Old Shepherdsville Road when a Jeep that was traveling on Armsmere Way attempted to make a left turn but failed to yield.

The Jeep turned into the path of the LMPD SUV. Both cars collided and caused the jeep to overturn at the intersection.

EMS transported the officer to Norton Healthcare with injuries that are non-life threatening. EMS also transported the driver of the Jeep to UofL hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other cars were involved.

LMPD is handling the investigation.

