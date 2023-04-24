Paralyzed Alabama mass shooting victim talks about being shot

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A week after being shot, one of the more than 30 people recovering from injuries in the Dadeville mass shooting is speaking out from his hospital bed for the first time.

Kendarrius Heard was attending the birthday party for a 16-year-old that claimed four lives. He could have been the fifth. As it stands now, he remains hospitalized, unable to move because of paralysis.

“I can’t move at all right now,” Heard, 18, explained. “I had back surgery so the bullet went through my back, and I can’t feel my legs right now and my side.”

Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in the Dadeville mass shooting. (Source: Kendarrius Heard)

The bullet fractured Heard’s spine, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. He was among the dozens of teenagers who tried to flee the gunfire at the party.

“I really didn’t see nothing, I just started running out the door,” Heard recalled. “The shooters were behind me, with the shots were firing off behind me.”

After being shot, Heard fell to the ground, “and I tried to get back up and the next thing I knew, I couldn’t. I was just laying on top of people.”

The victim is a football player at Dadeville High School who is set to graduate in just a month. He has dreams of playing at Jacksonville State University and hopes he can overcome this injury. It’s a dream he shared with his cousin, Philstavious Dowdell, who had recently committed to JSU. Dowdell died in the shooting.

Heard said he is hurting but grateful to be alive. He’s surrounded by family, like his mother and grandmother who refuse to leave his side.

“I lost family members. I got family members injured and stuff, and I lost classmates,” Heard explained.

“I won’t leave him. I never will,” explained Sharon Ware, Heard’s grandmother, “but the main thing, I ask people to please put the guns down. There’s no need for guns.”

It could be a long road to recovery. Heard plans to visit a rehabilitation center and his family is optimistic he will - one day - walk again.

“Watching him make a speedy recovery every day, his mother, I’m here to support her, to keep her strong,” Ware said. “And to just to see him, God have him and healing him the way he’s being healed. It’s a blessing.”

It’s a blessing they pray will reach all of those impacted.

Heard said he does not recognize any of the six suspects who have been charged in the shooting.

Law enforcement asks those with videos or photos from the incident to share them. Resources are also available for those seeking information from the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident, including victim services.

