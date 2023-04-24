Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police investigating after shooting in Radcliff

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Radcliff Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near Clear Ridge Lane Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m., Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Cross said.

One person was shot and their condition is not known at this time.

Cross said the incident is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the full replay of Thunder Over Louisville 2023 here!
REPLAY: Thunder Over Louisville 2023
The official show schedule for Thunder has been released, highlighting when you’ll be able to...
Thunder Over Louisville complete show schedule unveiled
Myles Cosgrove
Ex-LMPD detective in Breonna Taylor case hired as deputy in Carroll County
Louisville Metro Police are calling this year’s Thunder Over Louisville “a success” after a...
Louisville police provide post-Thunder Over Louisville update
Kristen N. Stone, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, driving on DUI suspended license, and...
Louisville woman charged with DUI, resisting arrest after hit-and-run

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Turning frosty and cold overnight
LMPD investigate overnight shootings in Algonquin, Russell neighborhoods
Ernesto Ocampo, 27
Man accused of driving with BAC 4 times legal limit crashes into 3 cars killing teen
LMPD: Man found dead in Park Duvalle neighborhood