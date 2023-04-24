Police investigating after shooting in Radcliff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Radcliff Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near Clear Ridge Lane Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m., Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Cross said.

One person was shot and their condition is not known at this time.

Cross said the incident is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

