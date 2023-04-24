Contact Troubleshooters
Shelby County Police arrest 2 people after finding Bellarmine University production truck

Shelby County Police arrested Amanda Phillips (left) and Chris Reed (right) after finding the...
Shelby County Police arrested Amanda Phillips (left) and Chris Reed (right) after finding the missing truck.(Shelby County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby County Police have arrested two people after finding the missing Bellarmine University production truck.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Shelby County Police arrested Chris Reed, 37, and Amanda Phillips, 43, after finding the missing truck.

(Story continues below)

Both Reed and Phillips had warrants for unrelated crimes.

The investigation led LMPD to a barn off Old Heady Road It is a white, unmarked television production trailer used to produce Bellarmine basketball and other sporting events.

LMPD is recovering the trailer. Some of the media equipment is in the trailer and some of the equipment is in Shelby County.

This is now a joint investigating with Shelby County due to other alleged thefts with the suspects.

Both suspects are being held in Shelby County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

