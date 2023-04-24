Contact Troubleshooters
Silas House appointed as Kentucky Poet Laureate

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County native and bestselling author Silas House was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear as the 2023-24 Kentucky Poet Laureate.

House is a seven-time New York Times bestseller and EKU alumnus. His latest release, Lark Ascending, won the 2023 Southern Book Prize.

“We are so proud of Silas, who grew up in Kentucky, was educated in Kentucky and now represents our state with such pride,” Beshear said at the annual Kentucky Arts Council’s Kentucky Writers’ Day event.

Kentucky Writers’ Day is an annual celebration hosted around April 24, the birthday of Kentucky writer Robert Penn Warren, the first United States Poet Laureate.

House will serve two years working to promote Kentucky literature and reach larger audiences.

