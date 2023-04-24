Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teen in hospital after a shooting on Fordhaven Road

Teen in hospital after a shooting on Fordhaven Road
Teen in hospital after a shooting on Fordhaven Road(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile is in the hospital after a shooting on Fordhaven Road Monday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:30pm officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Fordhaven Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found a juvenile male victim that is believed to be in his teens suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported the victim to UofL hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police are calling this year’s Thunder Over Louisville “a success” after a...
Louisville police provide post-Thunder Over Louisville update
Kristen N. Stone, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, driving on DUI suspended license, and...
Louisville woman charged with DUI, resisting arrest after hit-and-run
Myles Cosgrove
Ex-LMPD detective in Breonna Taylor case hired as deputy in Carroll County
Ernesto Ocampo, 27
Man accused of driving with BAC 4 times legal limit crashes into 3 cars killing teen
17-year-old arrested after homicide in Radcliff

Latest News

generic crash
Officer involved crash on Old Shepherdsville Road
They called for the removal of Cosgrove, who was fired from LMPD for use of excessive force...
Protestors gather outside Carroll County Sheriff's Office after hiring of Myles Cosgrove
Louisville celebrity chef Edward Lee will soon be serving one of the most elite crowds of his...
Louisville chef Edward Lee prepares State Dinner at the White House
Churchill Downs Racetrack
2 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs highlights upcoming Derby week events