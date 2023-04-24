Teen in hospital after a shooting on Fordhaven Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile is in the hospital after a shooting on Fordhaven Road Monday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:30pm officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Fordhaven Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found a juvenile male victim that is believed to be in his teens suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported the victim to UofL hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

