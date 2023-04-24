Contact Troubleshooters
UK men’s basketball to travel to Toronto for GLOBL JAM

The tournament takes place July 12-16 at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre
John Calipari. The UK men's basketball team beat Kansas 71-63 at Rupp Arena on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
John Calipari. The UK men's basketball team beat Kansas 71-63 at Rupp Arena on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Photo by Chet White| UK Athletics(Chet White | UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Pack your bags, Big Blue Nation, because the Kentucky men’s basketball team is on the road again this summer, this time to Toronto, Ontario, Canada to participate in the 2023 GLOBL JAM taking place July 12-16 at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Canada Basketball, in partnership with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, invited the Wildcats to represent the United States in a world-class international basketball showcase featuring Under-23 teams from around the world.

“We’re so appreciative of the NABC and Canada Basketball for the invitation to participate in the GLOBL JAM,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “They have put together a field full of talented and tough teams that will begin to help us prepare for the upcoming season, while also providing us with another special trip for not only our team but for our fans as well. On behalf of everyone at the University of Kentucky and our team, we’re honored to represent the United States and we’re excited to get to Toronto and take part in this terrific event.”

In addition to Canada and the United States, GLOBL JAM will feature an African contingent and Germany on the men’s side. Teams will compete in a round-robin format July 12-15, followed by a bronze and gold medal championship game on July 16.

“Not only does the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program have a rich history of success at every level, but a prominent contingent of Canadian alumni playing in the NBA and internationally overseas,” President and CEO of Canada Basketball Michael Bartlett said. “To be able to add them to our talented field of teams this summer at GLOBL JAM is truly exciting and we’re looking forward to welcoming their players, coaches, staff, and fans to Toronto this July.”

Fans looking to cheer on the Wildcats across the border can secure a Team USA Gold Pack, which includes access to all of UK’s round robin games, as well as the gold medal championship game. GLOBL JAM tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster starting at less than $20 per session for two games.

This will mark the fourth summer exhibition series the Wildcats have participated in under Calipari. The Cats played in The Bahamas in each of their last three trips away from home, including last summer when UK went 4-0 at the Baha Mar resort in August.

Kentucky’s connection to Canada is strong with former Wildcats Jamaal Magloire (1997-2000), Trey Lyles (2015), Jamal Murray (2016), Mychal Mulder (2016-17) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2018) all concluding their time in Lexington by moving on to NBA careers.

“The NABC is committed to elevating the game of basketball across the globe, and we’re thrilled to partner once again with Canada Basketball in support of GLOBL JAM,” NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson said. “Kentucky is among the most storied programs in men’s college basketball history, and will serve as a fitting representative for our country and our sport on this prominent international stage.”

