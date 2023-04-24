Contact Troubleshooters
Wildfire at Kentucky state park now 100 percent contained

By WKYT News Staff and Destiny Quinn
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Natural Bridge Wildfire in Powell County is 100 percent contained.

That’s according to the U.S. Forest Service’s Facebook page.

The service says about 125 acres burned during the fire.

Even though the fire is contained, all Natural Bridge State Park closures remain in place while workers assess the area for safety and potential trail work.

