‘Wilt’s Louisville’ sign debuts for officer injured in downtown mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new sign that can be seen in Jeffersontown is honoring the Louisville Metro Police officer who was critically injured in a mass shooting two weeks ago.

On Monday, the Louisville Police Foundation unveiled the “Wilt’s Louisville” sign for Officer Nickolas Wilt at 9822 Bluegrass Parkway, between Mister Sparky of Louisville and DerbEcigs.

The sign is modeled after the Hometown Heroes banners along the city of Louisville that focus on highlighting local celebrities.

“If you look behind us, that’s a big part of what Louisville’s about,” State Senator David Yates said at the sign’s unveiling. “Officer Wilt rightfully deserves to be honored.”

The new “Wilt’s Louisville” signage is designed to be seen by Jeffersontown drivers in addition to drivers on Interstate 64.

Wilt was one of two officers who came into contact with the shooter during the incident on April 10. Officer Cory “CJ” Galloway was treated for a minor injury and released from the hospital.

A total of five people were killed and eight people injured from the shooting. Wilt remains the only patient that has not yet been discharged from the hospital.

On Thursday, Wilt had been moved to UofL Health Jewish Hospital to continue treatment for pneumonia, which health officials said he contracted two days prior.

Wilt remains listed in critical condition.

Officials with Louisville Metro Police Foundation confirmed more than $200,000 have been raised for Wilt and his family since donations began.

“I really think that this shows how Louisville feels about its police, the love that we have for them, the appreciation,” Rebecca Grignon-Reker, executive director of LMPF said. “The incredible people that they are, that we have all come together and we’re showing them.”

“Officer Wilt is in our prayers, he is loved and well respected, and we’re forever grateful on behalf of the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Yates said.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation continues to collect donations for Wilt’s family to help cover medical expenses. For more information and to donate, click or tap here.

