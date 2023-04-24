Work begins on mural honoring Muhammad Ali created by Barack Obama ‘Hope’ artist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mural honoring the greatest of all time is being placed up in the Portland neighborhood.

The seven-story mural is being painted on the side of the Chestnut Street YMCA and was created by artist Shepard Fairey.

Fairey is best known for creating the “Hope” campaign poster for former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Work began on the mural on April 22 and was based on a photo taken by Ali’s “personal photographer,” Howard L. Bingham.

“I’m trying to capture in his expression that idea of him looking into the distance with ideas about how he can impact the world,” Fairey previously told WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee.

A representative with the YMCA believes the mural is important for the community of West Louisville.

“I want people to take pride in our community in west Louisville, and the people of west Louisville, and forget the stereotypes, forget the negativity, and understand that there’s a lot of positive in our city,” Freddie Brown, YMCA District Executive Director said.

A public dedication to the mural is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

