10 racing incidents including 2 euthanizations since start of Keeneland spring meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the past couple of years, horse safety has gained significant attention.

With the most exciting two minutes in sports less than two weeks away, it’s only going to get bigger.

On the first Saturday in May, Louisville and Churchill Downs will be filled with people from all over the world to watch the run for the roses.

The last thing anyone wants to see is a jockey or a horse get hurt on the track.

Five straight days of racing incidents were reported at Keeneland last week. That makes 10 since the spring meet started.

One horse had to be euthanized Last Wednesday after clipping heels with another horse.

It’s the second euthanization since April 13.

“We’ve seen deaths at tracks in Louisiana, we’ve seen deaths at tracks in West Virginia, we’ve seen deaths at tracks in Santa Anita, and all of those have come in clusters,” Marty Irby said.

Irby is a senior advisor at the Animal Wellness Foundation. He’s been working on horse safety issues for about eight years, and he says when something like this happens, there are a lot of things to check.

“Well, they go in, and they look at the track surface,” Irby said. “That’s going to be one thing. You also want to look at the weather conditions. Have we had a lot of rain? Has it been extremely dry? Have we seen where the track surface is actually packed down really hard?”

Despite the recent incidents, Irby said Keeneland has done a great job at addressing racetrack safety.

“They were one of the founding members of the Coalition of Horse Racing Integrity that passed the Horse Racing Safety and Integrity Act that was signed into law in 2020,” Irby said.

Irby said he’s more optimistic than ever about American horse racing and racetrack safety.

But it’s the anti-doping rules he’s the most excited about, not just for horse safety, but for the integrity of the sport.

“And I think now that we’re finally seeing reforms, we’re going to see other trainers step up and be able to do better because they’re not going to be out-cheating each other and they’re going to have a level, fair playing field of competition,” Irby said.

Irby said the anti-doping rules go into effect next Monday, just in time for the Kentucky Derby.

