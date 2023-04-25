Contact Troubleshooters
2 people charged in connection to shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

Melissa B. Martin (left) and Antoine D. Roach (right) were arrested in connection to the...
Melissa B. Martin (left) and Antoine D. Roach (right) were arrested in connection to the shooting in the 1600 block of Cypress Street.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been charged after a man was found shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Antoine D. Roach, 31, and Melissa B. Martin, 30, were arrested in connection to the shooting in the 1600 block of Cypress Street.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro police officers first responded to two incidents of shots fired near Algonquin Park around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

No victim was located until a call was received on Sunday morning to the Cypress Street location. It was there where officers found a man who had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 62-year-old man was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Marcus K. Reid.

Police said Roach was seen on security video leaving the scene after the shooting in an SUV and then again on foot.

The SUV was reported stolen, according to police.

Officers located the SUV and attempted to pull the vehicle over in the area of Poplar Level Road and Rangeland Road, which led to a pursuit.

A report states that the SUV hit speeds of around 75 milers per hour before turning onto a dead end.

Roach and Martin were seen leaving the vehicle and fled on foot, jumping several fences and running through several backyards before being apprehended.

Martin was seen by police with a handgun during the incident.

Roach was identified by a witness as being the person responsible for the death of the victim on Cypress Street. Police said Roach also had the victim’s bank card in his walled and keys to the stolen vehicle in his pocket.

Roach was charged with murder and as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Martin was charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing or evading police.

