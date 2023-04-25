Contact Troubleshooters
Bowman Field receives $1.5 million as part of national Airport Improvement Program

Bowman Field honors Black History Month with ‘Black Achievement in Aviation’ exhibit
Bowman Field will receive $1,559,314 to help rehabilitate runways and install new runway lighting.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Federal Aviation Administration is providing funds for infrastructure projects at Bowman Field Airport in Louisville as part of its Airport Improvement Program.

Bowman Field will receive $1,559,314 to help rehabilitate runways and install new runway lighting, according to a release.

“Louisville continues to benefit from these important federal investments in our city’s infrastructure,” Dan Mann, Executive Director of Louisville Regional Airport Authority said in a release. “This funding is crucial to help us continue to invest in and invigorate Bowman Field.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell supported funds for Bowman Field and other Kentucky airports in this year’s government funding bill, including more than $2 million for Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport in Bowling Green and $8.9 million for Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

“Kentucky’s airports, big and small, are an indispensable component of our Commonwealth’s modern transportation infrastructure. I was proud to help secure this funding to ensure Bowman Field is prepared for the current and future demands of air travel,” McConnell said.

