Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Driver pleads guilty in 2021 deadly DUI crash that killed Louisville couple

Margaret and George Herbig were killed in a 2021 crash involving a drunk driver.
Margaret and George Herbig were killed in a 2021 crash involving a drunk driver.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who drove drunk and killed a married couple on Westport Road back in 2021 has pleaded guilty.

Alyssha McFadden will likely be sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty inside Jefferson Circuit Court on Tuesday.

McFadden reached an agreement with prosecutors that changes her two charges of murder to two counts of manslaughter, each carrying a 16 year sentence.

Those two sentences would run concurrently. The final sentencing is yet to be completed.

George and Margaret Herbig were killed in the crash. Their family was in court Tuesday, saying they’re glad to see this case near an end.

They know nothing will bring back their parents, no matter how many years McFadden spends behind bars.

They believe the fatal crash was inevitable, given how reckless McFadden was being. Her blood alcohol content was .206.

”The suddenness of [losing our parents] has really been awful for us,” said George and Margaret’s daughter Alicia Miller, “but the fact that it wasn’t somebody else that had 50 years in front of them or [someone with] kids who would have to grow up without parents.”

“My parents would have wanted it that way,” added Cynthia Herbig, their other daughter. “They would have sacrificed that for another family.”

McFadden will be back in court for final sentencing in June where the Herbig family plans to speak.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police are calling this year’s Thunder Over Louisville “a success” after a...
Louisville police provide post-Thunder Over Louisville update
A Louisville woman is having a great birthday after her husband bought her a Kentucky Lottery...
‘Best birthday’: Louisville woman wins $500K from husband’s lottery scratch-off gift
Kristen N. Stone, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, driving on DUI suspended license, and...
Louisville woman charged with DUI, resisting arrest after hit-and-run
17-year-old arrested after homicide in Radcliff
Shelby County Police arrested Amanda Phillips (left) and Chris Reed (right) after finding the...
Shelby County Police arrest 2 people after finding Bellarmine University production truck

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear signs a search and rescue team bill into law
Search and rescue bill signed into Kentucky law
The Kentucky Derby Festival Sunday Funday Drag Show is returning for its third year on April 30.
Louisville Pride Foundation hosting Kentucky Derby Festival drag show
Prince Woodson is accused of torturing baby chickens and posting the videos onto his Instagram...
Police attempt to locate man accused of abusing chickens in social media video
After months of renovations, the South Central Neighborhood Place has reopened to the public.
Renovations complete for newly reopened South Central Neighborhood Place