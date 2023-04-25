Driver pleads guilty in 2021 deadly DUI crash that killed Louisville couple

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who drove drunk and killed a married couple on Westport Road back in 2021 has pleaded guilty.

Alyssha McFadden will likely be sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty inside Jefferson Circuit Court on Tuesday.

McFadden reached an agreement with prosecutors that changes her two charges of murder to two counts of manslaughter, each carrying a 16 year sentence.

Those two sentences would run concurrently. The final sentencing is yet to be completed.

George and Margaret Herbig were killed in the crash. Their family was in court Tuesday, saying they’re glad to see this case near an end.

They know nothing will bring back their parents, no matter how many years McFadden spends behind bars.

They believe the fatal crash was inevitable, given how reckless McFadden was being. Her blood alcohol content was .206.

”The suddenness of [losing our parents] has really been awful for us,” said George and Margaret’s daughter Alicia Miller, “but the fact that it wasn’t somebody else that had 50 years in front of them or [someone with] kids who would have to grow up without parents.”

“My parents would have wanted it that way,” added Cynthia Herbig, their other daughter. “They would have sacrificed that for another family.”

McFadden will be back in court for final sentencing in June where the Herbig family plans to speak.

