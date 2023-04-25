FORECAST: Lots of sunshine this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

FROST ADVISORY east of I-65 until 9 AM

Rounds on rain return Thursday; chances last into the weekend

Chilly air arrives over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds move in early and stick around through most of the morning; much more sunshine is expected this afternoon. Temperatures climb into the 60s this afternoon. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Clouds drift overhead throughout the day Wednesday. Despite the clouds, we’ll warm into the 60s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds completely take over Wednesday night ahead of our next system. Expect lows in the 40s.

Rain chances look to increase Thursday and stick around into the weekend. Stay close to the forecast as we fine-tune those details for the many upcoming weekend events.

