FORECAST: One more dry day before rain arrives late Thursday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Not as cool tonight thanks to clouds and more humid air
  • Rain chances skyrocket Thursday evening
  • Unsettled for the weekend, but rain chances not set in stone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a few clouds overnight on Tuesday, but most areas, save for a couple locations in Southern Indiana where a brief sprinkle is possible, will stay dry.

Lows will be in the 40s by Wednesday morning, a bit milder than previous nights.

Wednesday is another day in the 60s with a few clouds and dry weather. This may very well be the pick of the week as wet weather arrives Thursday.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night as our next system slowly begins to influence our weather. Lows will be in the 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday’s rain chance starts low in the morning and then really cranks up later in the day toward evening. Some thunder can’t be ruled out with this setup. Highs will be in the 60s before the rain.

Friday will be progressively drier through the day as Thursday’s system departs. By the weekend there are still some big question marks as a large area of low pressure sets up shop over the Great Lakes, pinwheeling smaller disturbances in our direction for the weekend. Timing of these disturbances and the lighter showers they’ll bring is still very much up in the air, so stay tuned!

