FORECAST: Warmer setup today and Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mainly dry through Thursday a.m.

Rain likely Thursday midday - Friday afternoon

Chilly air, shower and gusty winds rule the extended outlook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies as we move into the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Despite those clouds, temperatures will be warmer this afternoon into the mid to upper 60s.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Another day of high clouds in the area with temperatures very similar into the mid to upper 60s. Clouds completely take over Wednesday night ahead of our next system. Expect lows in the 40s.

Rain chances look to increase Thursday and stick around into the weekend. Stay close to the forecast as we fine-tune those details for the many upcoming weekend events.

