Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warmer setup today and Wednesday

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mainly dry through Thursday a.m.
  • Rain likely Thursday midday - Friday afternoon
  • Chilly air, shower and gusty winds rule the extended outlook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies as we move into the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Despite those clouds, temperatures will be warmer this afternoon into the mid to upper 60s.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Another day of high clouds in the area with temperatures very similar into the mid to upper 60s. Clouds completely take over Wednesday night ahead of our next system. Expect lows in the 40s.

Rain chances look to increase Thursday and stick around into the weekend. Stay close to the forecast as we fine-tune those details for the many upcoming weekend events.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police are calling this year’s Thunder Over Louisville “a success” after a...
Louisville police provide post-Thunder Over Louisville update
17-year-old arrested after homicide in Radcliff
Kristen N. Stone, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, driving on DUI suspended license, and...
Louisville woman charged with DUI, resisting arrest after hit-and-run
A Louisville woman is having a great birthday after her husband bought her a Kentucky Lottery...
‘Best birthday’: Louisville woman wins $500K from husband’s lottery scratch-off gift
The trailer was taken around 5 a.m. Monday morning from Bellarmine University's campus.
UPDATE: Shelby County Police arrest 2 people after finding Bellarmine University production truck

Latest News

For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/25
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/21
We’ve seen varying temperatures ranging from 34°F to 87°F on Thunder Day.
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts Thunder Over Louisville