Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.(Source: GM/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors’ most affordable and accessible electric vehicle is going away.

The company announced it is planning to stop production of the Chevy Bolt at the end of the year.

Instead, GM will shift its focus to electric trucks.

The assembly plant were the bolt was being made... Will now house production for the 2024 Silverado EV pickup.

The Bolt was one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, starting at about $26,000.

The electric Equinox will replace it when it releases later this year. The company says the midsize SUV will cost about $30,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police are calling this year’s Thunder Over Louisville “a success” after a...
Louisville police provide post-Thunder Over Louisville update
A Louisville woman is having a great birthday after her husband bought her a Kentucky Lottery...
‘Best birthday’: Louisville woman wins $500K from husband’s lottery scratch-off gift
Kristen N. Stone, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, driving on DUI suspended license, and...
Louisville woman charged with DUI, resisting arrest after hit-and-run
17-year-old arrested after homicide in Radcliff
Shelby County Police arrested Amanda Phillips (left) and Chris Reed (right) after finding the...
Shelby County Police arrest 2 people after finding Bellarmine University production truck

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander, fate unknown
Bowman Field will receive $1,559,314 to help rehabilitate runways and install new runway...
Bowman Field receives $1.5 million as part of national Airport Improvement Program
The home field for the Louisville Bats is seeking the title as one of the best Triple-A...
VOTE: Louisville Slugger Field seeking MiLB Best of the Ballparks title
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant