‘Idaho Potato Tour’ comes to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The ‘Idaho Potato Tour’ is in its’ 11th year of touring the massive spud on a seven-month cross-country road trip, representing Idaho’s potato farmers, distributors, and packagers.

Members of the ‘Tater Team’ say that Idaho’s potatoes are famous for a reason and that the tour is their opportunity to spread that message.

”In Idaho, we have the most optimal growing conditions for potatoes, so we have the volcanic-rich soil, which provides all of the minerals for potatoes. We have the spring water runoff, where all the snow melts in the spring. We get all that fresh water coming down into our valleys into our potato farms and then we also have the hot days and cool nights, which also make for the best opportunities for the potatoes to grow,” said Kyle ‘Spudicus’ Rauterkus, a Tater Team ambassador.

The faux potato’s stop in Bowling Green will end tomorrow night when the team travels to Louisville to take part in Kentucky Derby festivities. Those interested in keeping up with the potato’s travels can visit the Tater Team’s website for live updates and event information.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.